Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.