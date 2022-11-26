Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 75,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.80. 1,423,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,739. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.86 and its 200 day moving average is $359.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

