Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €225.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Allianz Stock Up 0.2 %
FRA:ALV opened at €205.35 ($209.54) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €181.14.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.