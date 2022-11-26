Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €225.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

FRA:ALV opened at €205.35 ($209.54) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €181.14.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

