ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:ALE opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after buying an additional 181,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

