Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alkermes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.89.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

