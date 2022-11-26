Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

