Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.61.

NYSE AGI opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 125.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

