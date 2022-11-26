Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 122.30 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 106.54 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.10 ($2.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.64.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

Airtel Africa Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

