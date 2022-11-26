Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $103.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 24.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 151.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,992,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

