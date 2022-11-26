Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $801.96 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

