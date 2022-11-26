Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on A. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.66. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

