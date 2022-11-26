Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

