Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up 1.2% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Acuity Brands worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.78. 67,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.97.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

