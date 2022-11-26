Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.