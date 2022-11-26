1irstGold (1GOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,773.51

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $5,773.51 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $62.05 or 0.00377185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

