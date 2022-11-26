11,504 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $529.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.