Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 15,762 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,276,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $48.57 on Friday. 147,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,536,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

