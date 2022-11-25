Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS: TOLWF) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.75.

11/11/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

11/11/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

11/10/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

11/10/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

10/3/2022 – Trican Well Service was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

