WeBuy Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $11.65 or 0.00070560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a total market cap of $509.53 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.04 or 0.08295912 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00483482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29663580 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

