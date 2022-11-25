WAX (WAXP) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.79 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,969,593 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,273,764,667.72332 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05937562 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $23,006,805.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

