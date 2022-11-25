VRES Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $661.14 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00237563 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003785 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.07466504 USD and is down -16.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $106.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

