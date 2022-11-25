Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,575 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,817,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $447,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,122 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 58,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 139,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,473,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.