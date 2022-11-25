Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

