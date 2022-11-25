Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

