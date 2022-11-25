Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Reduced by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $112.58. 21,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

