Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Trading Up 3.8%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $266.03 and last traded at $265.72. Approximately 10,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 443,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day moving average is $229.45.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

