Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 3,872 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $772.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2145 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

