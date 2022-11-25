United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $313,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.23. 33,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.81.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

