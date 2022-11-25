UMA (UMA) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. UMA has a market capitalization of $114.61 million and $3.73 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00010059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

