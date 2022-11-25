TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $806.93 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 807,168,767 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
