Tribe Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $90.57 million and $3.11 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

