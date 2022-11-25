Traders Buy High Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,399 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the average daily volume of 2,541 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS remained flat at $65.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 86,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,482. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

