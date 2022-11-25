Torah Network Price Tops $5.47 on Exchanges (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00033149 BTC on major exchanges. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $36.33 million and $515,780.82 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Torah Network has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 5.57517285 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $753,722.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

