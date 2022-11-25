Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,184 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

IWN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

