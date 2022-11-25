ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $50.24 million and $76,716.66 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

