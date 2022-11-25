The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of York Water stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,772. York Water has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $651.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered York Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in York Water by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

See Also

