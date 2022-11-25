TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Head to Head Review

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of TC Biopharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of TC Biopharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Biopharm and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Biosciences 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 574.66%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than TC Biopharm.

This table compares TC Biopharm and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A Solid Biosciences -588.52% -51.17% -42.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Biopharm and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $2.72 million 1.89 -$18.67 million N/A N/A Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 3.69 -$72.19 million ($11.86) -0.56

TC Biopharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Biosciences.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

