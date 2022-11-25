Suku Price Hits $0.0531 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $541,573.75 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.91 or 0.08478341 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00481138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,874.18 or 0.29519758 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

