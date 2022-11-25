Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $213.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,942. The company has a market capitalization of $403.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.05.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.