Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.