Smooth Love Potion Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $105.86 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $105.86 million and $6.17 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,192,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,139,506 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

