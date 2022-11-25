Seeyond Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 454,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,777,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

