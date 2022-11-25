Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Rune has a total market cap of $25,107.02 and approximately $83.57 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00007753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.24366012 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

