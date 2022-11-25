Reviewing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & Park National (NYSE:PRK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Solera National Bancorp and Park National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

51.8% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Park National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.79 $11.09 million $3.68 2.82 Park National $475.80 million 5.05 $153.95 million $9.28 15.94

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.78% N/A N/A Park National 30.46% 12.89% 1.42%

Volatility and Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park National beats Solera National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. In addition, the company offers self-directed checking accounts and non-resource financing. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

