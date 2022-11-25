ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.58 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $1,990.60 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00452138 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

