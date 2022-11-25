QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,178,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $278,298,000 after buying an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 365.0% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.45. 90,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,632,778. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.