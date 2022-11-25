Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0019

Proton (XPR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Proton has a market cap of $26.85 million and $1.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.03 or 0.08378043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483256 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.13 or 0.29649729 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,875,222,752 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

