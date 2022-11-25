Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $584,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 26,300.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

