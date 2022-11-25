Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 39,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,380. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

