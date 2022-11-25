Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

PFE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 215,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.